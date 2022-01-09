2nd acquittal in charges in 2017 Ohio nursing home death

A Franklin County judge acquitted 55-year-old Kimberly Potter of Delaware of all charges Wednesday, ruling that prosecutors had failed to make their case and the defense didn't need to respond, the Columbus Dispatch reported. Defense attorney Gregory Peterson called it "an ill-conceived prosecution from the very beginning."

The Ohio Attorney General’s office indicted Potter and six nursing home employees in 2019 on patient neglect and records tampering counts; three were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the March 2017 death at Whetstone Gardens and Care Center on the city’s northwest side. The indictments alleged failure to treat serious wounds on the patient who died, and falsification and forged signatures about treatment in a second case.