3 athletic trainers to receive awards from the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Block began his NFL career as head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts in 1954 and worked for the team through the 1977 season, caring for Hall of Famers like Johnny Unitas, Raymond Berry and Lenny Moore among others.

Block was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame in 1974 and earned a Purple Heart before his NFL career for his service in World War II.

Block inspired the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, an organization dedicated to recognizing NFL players who exemplify sportsmanship and courage, as well as supporting programs that benefit abused and neglected children.

Burruss began a 42-year NFL career with the New York Jets in 1977 and played a key role in the emergency care of player Dennis Byrd, helping in his recovery from a spinal injury. He later spent 26 years as head trainer for the Green Bay Packers and also served as the team's director of sports medicine administration.

Norwig spent 32 years as head athletic trainer for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He hired the NFL’s first full-time female athletic trainer in 2002 and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers’ Hall of Fame in 2015.

Longtime assistant coaches Dick Hoak, Elijah Pitts and Jim McNally, and public relations directors Pete Abitante, Jason Jenkins and Bill Keenist were previously selected in awards that will be handed out at a ceremony in June. The Hall will later announce winners for equipment managers and film and video directors.

