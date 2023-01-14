dayton-daily-news logo
X

3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody

news
57 minutes ago
Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody.

Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood a few miles southwest of downtown. Officers responding to a report of a possible shooting found three people dead, and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

Police said initial information indicates a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were injured.

A police spokesperson said the victims were related to the suspect, who was taken into custody at the scene, Cleveland.com reported.

Authorities haven't released many other details about what happened. They didn't immediately share the names of the victims or specifics about the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Hamilton already seeing economic impact of Spooky Nook Sports at...
2
Police identify suspect in West Chester Amazon center shooting
3
Bald eagles spotted together along Great Miami River in Butler County
4
McCrabb: Browning was ‘Mr. Perfect’ on and off the mound for the Reds
5
Prosecutors respond to former Butler County auditor’s motion for...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top