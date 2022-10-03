3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway's center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County.

Both the SUV's driver, Mark Pelini, 31 of Canfield, Ohio, and its sole passenger, Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the pickup truck's front seat passenger, Jane Beecher, 57 of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.