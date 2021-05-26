3 juveniles charged with aggravated murder in double slaying

Maple Heights police and U.S. marshals last week announced the arrests of 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in the May 8 homicides of 29-year-old Zachery Cuter and 31-year-old Ryan Tyler. A 14-year-old boy had been arrested earlier.

Cleveland.com reports that all three are now charged with aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. The two defendants whose arrests were announced Friday pleaded not guilty during their first appearance Monday. All three are to appear again Friday and are being held in the Cuyahoga County Detention Center.