3 sentenced to prison in slayings of Ohio man, teen girl

Newberry declined to speak at the hearing. Gibson apologized to the Bradleys and to “the community,” saying he didn't intend for anyone to die that night and wished he could have stopped that from happening.

“Like a tidal wave, my choices have rippled through the Bradley’s homes and my own,” he said, reading from a written statement. “For that, I’ll always be sorry.”

Demarcus Sheeley, who pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped aggravated murder, kidnapping and other counts. Sheeley, 28, will be credited for nearly three years and will be eligible for parole after a dozen years in prison.

Paul Bradley’s relatives described him as a devoted father who was adored by his 14 children and was the backbone of the family. Paris, a high school freshman, was a joyful and outgoing honors student who ran track and had blossomed into a mature young woman, they said.

Prosecutors originally announced plans to seek the death penalty, but a jury rejected that in Gibson's case and recommended a life term with parole possible after 30 years for each killing. Prosecutors then dismissed capital charges against the other two defendants.