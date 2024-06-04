BreakingNews
Have you seen 61-year-old man who walked away from Xenia nursing home?

3-year-old dies in what police say was random stabbing in Ohio grocery parking lot

Police in Ohio say a 3-year-old boy stabbed by a woman in a grocery store parking lot has died in what they believe was a random attack
news
21 minutes ago
X

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — A 3-year-old boy stabbed by a woman in a grocery store parking lot in Ohio has died in what investigators believe was a random attack, police said.

The boy and his mother were going back to their vehicle after shopping at the Giant Eagle grocery on Monday when a woman ran at them with a knife, stabbing both of them, police said. The boy later died at a hospital.

A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene in North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb, police said.

The county medical examiner identified the boy as 3-year-old Julian Wood. Police did not release the identity of his mother or her condition.

In Other News
1
Hamilton murder suspect wants to go to prison instead of county jail to...
2
Two now in custody after last month’s Middletown crash and shooting
3
Charm at the Farm returns to Lebanon with new vendors, lounge and...
4
6-year-old injured after being hit by vehicle in Middletown
5
Springfield group offers Porch Garden Project again
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top