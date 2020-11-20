3rd arrested Cincinnati official insists he is innocent

Cincinnati will have elections in 2021, including for mayor because Cranley is term-limited. Sittenfeld had been considered a top contender to succeed him.

Sittenfeld ran unsuccessfully in the 2016 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Sittenfeld faces six federal counts related to bribery and extortion. He pleaded not guilty Thursday before a federal magistrate and was released without bond but with restrictions, including on travel. He surrendered his passport.

Democrat Tamaya Dennard resigned from the council this year after her arrest. She is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a wire fraud-related charge.

Republican Jeff Pastor was arrested Nov. 10 on bribery, extortion and money laundering charges. His attorney has said the council member will fight the charges.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Columbus contributed to this report. Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Dan Sewell at https://twitter.com/dansewell.

David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Ohio, discusses federal charges accusing Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld of accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Kenwood, near Cincinnati. DeVillers said that FBI agents had arrested Sittenfeld. He pleaded not guilty and was released with restrictions. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Albert Cesare Credit: Albert Cesare

Chris Hoffman, FBI special agent-in-charge, Cincinnati, discusses federal charges accusing Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld of accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said Thursday that FBI agents had arrested Sittenfeld. He pleaded not guilty before a federal magistrate and was released with restrictions. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Albert Cesare Credit: Albert Cesare