4 employees placed on leave after Ohio prison escape via trash container; 1 inmate still sought

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Friday afternoon that investigators had determined that 47-year-old James Lee and 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie left the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima “after concealing themselves in a dumpster.”

A major and three corrections officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and similar action may be taken against other people as the department's internal investigation continues, officials said. A criminal investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol is also continuing.