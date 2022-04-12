4 finalists picked in search for Cleveland State president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four finalists have been chosen in the search for the next president of Cleveland State Community College, the Board of Regents said.
Selected by a search advisory committee, the finalists will participate in open forums with the campus community and the public on April 18 through April 21, the board said.
Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will then meet with the finalists to select one candidate for nomination to the Board of Regents, which oversees Tennessee's community colleges and colleges of applied technology.
The board will appoint Cleveland State's next president during a meeting to be scheduled later.
Finalists are Barsha Pickell, vice president for academic affairs at Cleveland State; Kathy Cecil-Sanchez, vice president of instruction and interim vice president of student success at Lone Star College in Houston; Tiffany E. Hunter, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Clark State College in Springfield, Ohio; and Ty A. Stone, president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York.