dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springfield woman among 4 found dead at central Ohio home after shooting, police say

A vehicle is shown at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
A vehicle is shown at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Credit: Kyle Robertson

news | Updated 44 minutes ago
Police say the bodies of three men and a woman were found at a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — The bodies of three men and a woman were found after a shooting at a home on a dead-end street in central Ohio, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Monday after a passerby called 911, police said. One man was found Monday just outside the door, and the others were inside the residence in the village of West Jefferson, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown Columbus, West Jefferson police confirmed Tuesday.

A man who lived at the property, 45-year-old Andrew Thomas Swindall, was among the dead, according to police. They identified the others as 45-year-old Shawn A. Wright and 38-year-old Leon Billy Daniels, both of London, and 30-year-old Jamie Danielle Lavender, of Springfield.

Investigators don’t know what prompted the shooting, West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd told reporters.

“Something brought somebody to a dead-end street,” Floyd said.

Police said they had no information about any suspects as of Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear whether there were any survivors or witnesses, and Floyd did not answer that question when asked Tuesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation, police said.

Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Investigators look over the crime scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Investigators look over the crime scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Kyle Robertson

Credit: Kyle Robertson

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top