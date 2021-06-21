dayton-daily-news logo
4 found dead in Ohio home, police say

news | 1 hour ago
Authorities say four people have been found dead in an Ohio home

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Four people were found dead Sunday afternoon in an Ohio home, police said.

Jackson Township police had been responding to a welfare check when they found the bodies, the department said in a news release.

Officers are investigating the deaths as a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved. The deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide and suicide, police said.

Police say no other information will be released until the families are notified.

