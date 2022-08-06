4 killed in Ohio; man called 'armed and dangerous' sought

Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes” and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was believed to have fled the area in a sport utility vehicle. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.”