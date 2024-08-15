4 killed in series of crashes on Ohio Turnpike, closing route in both directions

SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were killed and several others were injured Thursday on the Ohio Turnpike in a series of crashes involving multiple trucks, including one that spilled sulfuric acid, the State Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was shut down for several hours on both directions of the heavily traveled route that carries Interstate 80 and connects Chicago and the East Coast.

The first crash in the eastbound lanes just west of Toledo left two dead and involved a truck hauling sulfuric acid and a passenger vehicle, the patrol said. Emergency crews set up a 150-foot (46-meter) perimeter around the spill.

A second crash involving four commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle while traffic backed up left one dead.

Just under an hour after the initial crash, a third pileup in the opposite westbound side of the turnpike left another person dead, the patrol said.

Authorities said at least 10 people were taken to hospitals.

