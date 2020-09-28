X

4 people wounded in street shooting; suspect being sought

news | 11 minutes ago
A street shooting in a northern Ohio community has left four people wounded, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A street shooting in a northern Ohio community has left four people wounded, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting in Sandusky was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found several people fleeing the scene on foot and soon found Bernasto Hardin, 29, wounded in a vehicle, authorities said. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

Three other victims — two men ages 22 and 24, and a 30-year-old woman — were all treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries and were later released. Their names have not been disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, but authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was involved in the shooting.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.