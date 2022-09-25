dayton-daily-news logo
X

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

news
1 hour ago
Authorities say five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said.

Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that one firefighter was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Smith said four other firefighters were also transported to hospitals for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Duke Energy applies for natural gas distribution rate increase
2
New clothing, home goods retailer opens in Springfield
3
Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt opens today
4
Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go
5
Northwestern superintendent to host meeting with parents concerned...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top