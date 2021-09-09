5 men indicted in drug operation case involving 3 murders

The men — three Columbus residents and two from Ashville — face a variety of charges, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Four were in custody, while the other remained at large.

The indictment alleged one of the men killed Connor Reynolds, 23, of Grove City, in June 2018 during an armed robbery at a Columbus home where Reynolds was staying. Two months later, the same man allegedly killed Tera Pennington, 48, and Henry Watson, 52, both of Columbus, in what authorities say was an effort to cover up Reynolds’ murder.