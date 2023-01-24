$5M bond kept for man in murder of 4; wounding of girl

Forty-one-year-old Martin Muniz pleaded not guilty through a public defender Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to multiple counts of aggravated murder as well as attempted murder, assault and other charges in the Jan. 13 slayings.

Cleveland.com reports that Muniz, appearing at the arraignment by video from county jail, laughed when a victim's advocate told the judge that the surviving members of his family could not make it to the hearing and "never want to see him again."