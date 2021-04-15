9 deceased new members of Hall of Fame to be honored in May

Eight men who were selected for the 2020 centennial class and one from the 2021 group will be recognized. They are Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young from 2020, and Bill Nunn from 2021. It will air May 1 on NFL Network and again on May 4 on ESPN2.

The show will feature a video montage of each enshrinee and the unveiling of his bronzed bust in Canton, Ohio. After the show, the families of each member will place the bust on display in the Hall of Fame Gallery.