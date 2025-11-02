9 injured in gunfire at teen party in Ohio rental home

At a Sunday morning news conference, Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said the seriousness of the victims' injuries was not clear. It also was not immediately clear if all nine people were shot — one person's leg injury may have been caused by a fall, he said.

Sinopoli said the large home had been rented out on Airbnb, which is not allowed under local zoning ordinances, and most of the people at the party were under 18. He said the victims may include a mix of juveniles and adults. Social media posts about the party drew a big crowd, he said.

It was not immediately known what sparked the shooting and how many people fired guns, he said. No arrests were announced.

“The Bath Township community experienced a tragic and senseless act of violence early this morning," Sinopoli said.

Airbnb did not immediately return an email seeking comment Sunday.

Sinopoli said another shooting at an Airbnb rental home in town in 2017 wounded a person, who suffered a leg injury.

“It’s pretty much an indicator that no community is immune from violence, and this happened to be in Bath Township again unfortunately,” he said.

Sinopoli said he talked with the property owner about the shooting and discussed the town's prohibition against short-term home rentals. He said home rentals are not a crime, only a zoning violation.