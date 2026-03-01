9 people are wounded in a Cincinnati nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A shooting early Sunday at a crowded Cincinnati nightclub and concert venue wounded nine people, police said. There were no immediate arrests.
The shooting victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Adam Hennie, the city’s interim police chief, said at a news conference.
About 500 to 600 people were in the Riverfront Live nightclub when shots rang out at 1 a.m., Hennie said. He declined to provide additional details, citing the integrity of the investigation.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was helping in the investigation.
