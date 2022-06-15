AAC's 6 new schools join July 2023, when 3 leave for Big 12

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA will officially join the AAC on July 1, 2023. Each of those schools, all now in Conference USA, had their applications for membership into the American approved last October.

The American will compete as a 14-team league in football, and in men's and women's basketball, after the transition next summer. That will come at the same time current members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF depart to become members of the Big 12 Conference, which is also adding BYU.