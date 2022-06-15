AAC's 6 new schools join July 2023, when 3 leave for Big 12

BreakingNews
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The American Athletic Conference's six new members will enter the league next summer, Commissioner Mike Aresco said Wednesday.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA will officially join the AAC on July 1, 2023. Each of those schools, all now in Conference USA, had their applications for membership into the American approved last October.

The American will compete as a 14-team league in football, and in men's and women's basketball, after the transition next summer. That will come at the same time current members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF depart to become members of the Big 12 Conference, which is also adding BYU.

It was announced last Friday that the American had come to terms with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF about their departures. A settlement was necessary because the league requires its members give more than two years’ notice before they can leave. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF accepted invitations last September to join the Big 12.

The six new schools will put the American membership at 15 at the start of the 2023-24 academic year. They will join East Carolina, Memphis, Navy (football only), South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State (basketball and Olympic sports only).

“We have already seen the investment and commitment that these institutions have made as they prepare to compete in The American, and, together with our accomplished incumbent institutions, the conference is assured of many years of championship-level competition as part of a bright future that will build on the extraordinary legacy of the past decade,” Aresco said of the incoming members.

