Abortion rights amendment cleared for Ohio’s November ballot, promising expensive fight this fall

Butler Twp. man sentenced to 17 years for drug, gun crimes
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion made Ohio's fall ballot Tuesday, setting up what promises to be a volatile and expensive fight rife with emotional messaging and competing factual claims.

The ballot measure would establish "a fundamental right to reproductive freedom" with "reasonable limits." In language similar to a constitutional amendment that Michigan voters approved last November, it would require restrictions imposed past a fetus' viability outside the womb, which is typically around the 24th week of pregnancy and was the standard under Roe v. Wade, to be based on evidence of patient health and safety benefits.

“Every person deserves respect, dignity, and the right to make reproductive health care decisions, including those related to their own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion free from government interference,” Lauren Blauvelt and Dr. Lauren Beene, executive committee members for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.

