Abortion rights protesters rally inside Ohio Statehouse

The protesters chanted and carried signs, first outside the Statehouse, then in the Rotunda, then in the Senate chamber. “Abortion bans have got to go—OH—IO!” the protesters shouted repeatedly.

State troopers escorted the protesters from the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their Tuesday session. Groups organizing the protest included Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, the Ohio Women’s Alliance, and Planned Parenthood.