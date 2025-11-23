Abreu scores 32, Northeastern beats Duquesne 93-86

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Abreu's 32 points led Northeastern over Duquesne 93-86 on Saturday.
Abreu added five rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (3-3). Haris Elezovic added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, and also had 10 rebounds. William Kermoury shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
The Dukes (4-2) were led by Tarence Guinyard, who posted 19 points. Duquesne also got 18 points and six rebounds from John Hugley. Jimmie Williams also had 17 points and six steals.
Abreu scored 21 points in the second half to lead Northeastern to the win.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Kroger ending remote-work arrangements for local office employees
2
Fairfield Twp. police investigate fatal hit-skip incident
3
Longtime Hamilton economic development director Jody Gunderson dies at...
4
Shoppers can now get Everything But the Bottle at Bridgewater Falls
5
TONIGHT: Hamilton Schools to address fiscal outlook after state budget...