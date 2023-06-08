Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher gets life in prison for raping students

Terence Greene, 57, was convicted late last month by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court jury that also found him guilty of kidnapping and felonious assault. He was an acclaimed teacher who helped launch the careers of many young dancers, including some who performed on Broadway.

"I'm not one to harm anyone,” Greene said during the hearing. “Half of them weren’t even my students. To listen to my life in front of me and see all that has been said. … All I can say is ‘Wow, OK God, what’s next?’ God knows.”