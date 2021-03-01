Acting federal prosecutor named for southern half of Ohio

Vipal Patel, a longtime assistant U.S. attorney from Dayton, will serve as acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, overseeing criminal prosecutions in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and most of Appalachian Ohio.

Patel is a longtime federal prosecutor who has served in the office's criminal, civil and appellate divisions. He was the lead prosecutor in the 2018 trial of a man convicted of trying to joint the Islamic State, and prosecuted the friend of the 2019 Dayton mass shooter on weapons charges.