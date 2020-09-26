Activist accused of spending donated money for personal use

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Sir Maejor Page, previously known as Tyree Conyers-Page, is charged with one count of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. The arrest followed a raid Friday at a Toledo, Ohio, home owned by his organization, Hi-Frequency Ohio.

Authorities said Page created created and operated a Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta social media page and registered it as a nonprofit with state and federal officials in 2016. In 2019, the group's charity tax exemption was revoked and the corporation dissolved after the required paperwork wasn't filed, but the group remained listed as a nonprofit on social media sites and took in hundreds of thousands of dollars over the summer, authorities said.