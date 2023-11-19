Acuff scores 31, Eastern Michigan downs Cleveland State 69-62

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff's 31 points led Eastern Michigan over Cleveland State 69-62 on Saturday.
Acuff added six rebounds for the Eagles (2-2). Julius Ellerbe scored 10 points and added eight rebounds. Yusuf Jihad shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
The Vikings (3-2) were led by Tristan Enaruna, who recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tujautae Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland State. Tevin Smith also put up nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
2
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
3
In face of historic property value hikes, just one bill could offer tax...
4
GE at The Banks in Cincinnati to move all of its employees to Evendale...
5
Missing Hamilton 80-year-old found safe