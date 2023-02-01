X
Acuff's 29 lead Eastern Michigan past Ohio 90-79

Led by Tyson Acuff's 29 points, the Eastern Michigan Eagles defeated the Ohio Bobcats 90-79

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff had 29 points in Eastern Michigan's 90-79 win over Ohio on Tuesday night.

Acuff added six assists for the Eagles (6-16, 3-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Kevin-David Rice finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

The Bobcats (11-11, 3-6) were led by Dwight Wilson, who recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylin Hunter added 22 points and six rebounds for Ohio. AJ Clayton also had 13 points.

Eastern Michigan next plays Friday against Ball State on the road, and Ohio will host Miami (OH) on Saturday.

