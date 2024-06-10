Adam Scott in position to get into US Open through world ranking, extend majors streak to 92

The top 60 in the ranking get spots at Pinehurst in the major that begins Thursday. Although Scott was expected to drop from 60th to 61st in the ranking Monday, he would still get in at No. 61 because the late Grayson Murray is still ranked.

Murray, who died by suicide May 25, was No. 61 this week, and given the rolling two-year formula, he could climb back into the top 60.

Scott has played in every major since the 2001 British Open. The 43-year-old Australian won the 2013 Masters.

On Monday, Cam Davis beat Scott on the third hole of a playoff during a long day of U.S. Open qualifying.

