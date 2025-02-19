Adams leads Toledo over Ball State 67-66

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Adams led Toledo with 18 points, including two free throws with 13 seconds remaining as the Rockets took down Ball State 67-66 on Tuesday night.

Adams shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Rockets (16-10, 9-4 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson added 12 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field while he also had five rebounds. Sam Lewis shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.