Adebayo and the Heat visit Cleveland to start playoffs

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -12.5; over/under is 215

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Miami Heat to begin the Eastern Conference first round. Cleveland and Miami tied the regular season series 0-0.

The Cavaliers are 41-11 in conference matchups. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference with 121.9 points and is shooting 49.1%.

The Heat are 24-28 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 110.0 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Heat allow. The Heat average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and five assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Alec Burks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Kevin Love: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.