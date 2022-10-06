After being swept last season, Ravens face Bengals again

The defending AFC champions started a bit slowly this season, dropping their first two games, but the Bengals (2-2) rebounded with two wins after that. The Ravens (2-2) could easily be undefeated, but they blew leads of 21 points against Miami and 17 last week against Buffalo — both times at home.

DOING IT ALL

The Ravens have 1,437 net yards of offense so far this season, and Lamar Jackson is responsible for over 80% of that. He's thrown for 893 and run for 316.

“I love watching him play,” Burrow said. “If feels like every couple of minutes he just makes a play that makes your jaw drop. I mean you look at the defense and (say), ‘What are we supposed to do with that guy?’”

STUCK IN THE MUD

The overhauled Bengals offensive line has in the past two games provided better pass protection for Burrow, but the running game has yet to benefit.

After rushing for 82 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, running back Joe Mixon has stalled.

In the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 27-15 win over Miami two Thursdays ago, the Bengals had first-and-goal at the 6, but three straight carries by Mixon came up short, and they had to settle for a field goal.

Mixon was a Pro Bowler last season but has only 224 yards on 82 carries in four games this year. The Bengals rank near the bottom of the NFL with 3.1 yards per carry.

“I have to get better, and I will get better,” Mixon said. “I know for a fact that some point something’s got to give. I look forward to it.”

UNDER THE LIGHTS

The Ravens are 18-2 in home prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh. The next-best teams in the NFL in that span are Seattle (23-5) and Green Bay (29-7).

“We need to get our first victory at home," Jackson said. “We took two ‘Ls’ at home, that’s something that rarely happens here, but I know the stadium is going to be rocking.”

HIGGINS' PROGRESS

Higgins had shoulder surgery after the Super Bowl that kept him out of action through summer workouts and the preseason. He left the Week 1 loss to the Steelers with a concussion and then went out after taking a scary head shot from LaMarcus Joyner in Week 3 against the Jets.

Regardless, the receiver is starting to look more like his old self.

Higgins had five catches for 93 yards in the win over the Jets. Against the Dolphins, he caught seven of his nine targets for 124 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown.

INJURIES

The Ravens' top three options at left tackle have been injured. Ronnie Stanley (ankle) hasn't played since last season's opener, Ja'Wuan James (Achilles tendon) is out and Patrick Mekari (ankle) missed last week's game.

Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins recently returned from a knee injury that kept him out all last season, and the Ravens might need more from him with Justice Hill nursing a hamstring problem.

