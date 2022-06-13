After lengthy skid, Angels will try to defy history

The longest losing streak by an eventual World Series champion was nine games by the 1953 New York Yankees.

The Angels certainly hope the worst is behind them. Ohtani pitched seven innings and hit a two-run homer Thursday night, when they snapped their skid with a win over Boston. Trout hit two homers Saturday night in a victory over the New York Mets.

ALSO SLUMPING

Milwaukee lost eight in a row before a victory over Washington on Sunday. The Brewers now trail St. Louis by a half-game atop the NL Central.

It's not all that unusual for a team to make the postseason despite an eight-game losing streak, however. In fact, the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals had two separate eight-game losing streaks on their way to a World Series title.

A total of 34 teams have made the postseason despite losing streaks of eight games or more. Of those teams, 30 did it after the start of divisional play, 22 during the wild-card era, and seven in the last decade after a second wild card was added to each league.

As the standard for making the postseason has become more forgiving, it's become easier for teams to overcome an awful week or two.

TRIVIA TIME

Who is the most recent team to make the postseason despite an eight-game losing streak?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Matt Carpenter homered twice and drove in seven runs Sunday to lead the Yankees to an 18-4 rout of the Chicago Cubs. New York signed Carpenter on May 26, and he became the first Yankees player to hit six homers in his first 10 games.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

Tommy Edman's two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning gave St. Louis a 5-4 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. The Cardinals trailed 4-1 in the eighth before Tyler O'Neill's two-run double. In the ninth, Dylan Carlson led off with a walk for St. Louis, but Yadier Molina hit into a double play. Juan Yepez's single gave Edman his chance.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Cleveland lost eight straight in 2020, yet made the playoffs. That was the season that was shortened to 60 games because of the pandemic, so that skid comprised 13% of the schedule. But Cleveland went 35-25 and easily qualified for that year's expanded postseason.

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

