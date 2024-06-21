Agada leads Sporting Kansas City against the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -213, Sporting Kansas City +496, Draw +358; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: William Agada leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with the Columbus Crew following a two-goal showing against Real Salt Lake.

The Crew are 3-1-3 at home. The Crew are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 82 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

Sporting KC is 1-6-2 in road games. Sporting KC ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 31 goals led by Agada with five.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has six goals and one assist for the Crew. Diego Rossi has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Agada has five goals and two assists for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 1-9-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

Sporting KC: Danny Luis Flores Gonzales (injured), Felipe Hernandez (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.