Agee scores 17 as Bowling Green beats Div. II-Ohio Dominican 97-49

By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Rashaun Agee had 17 points in Bowling Green's 97-49 win against Ohio Dominican on Sunday.

Agee added 11 rebounds for the Falcons (6-3). Trey Thomas scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Marcus Hill had 15 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Kayin Derden led the way for the Panthers with 12 points. Sean McKitrick added 11 points for Ohio Dominican. In addition, Caleb Brooks finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Bowling Green hosts UMKC in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

