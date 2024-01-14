Agee scores 24, Bowling Green knocks off Northern Illinois 83-72

The Huskies (6-10, 0-4) were led by David Coit, who posted 27 points and three steals. Northern Illinois also got 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Xavier Amos. Nasir Muhammad also put up 12 points and two steals. The Huskies prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.