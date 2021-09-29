Agency to examine utility spending on stadium naming rights

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announcement follows a request on Tuesday by Democratic lawmakers. They want FirstEnergy's name removed because of its involvement in secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative approval in 2019 for a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear plants operated by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary.

Akron-based FirstEnergy in 2013 agreed to pay $102 million over 17 years for naming rights to the stadium that was called Cleveland Browns Stadium when it opened in 1999, cleveland.com reported.