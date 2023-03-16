BreakingNews
Reports: Bengals signing four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle
Agent: Orlando Brown, Jr. gets 4-year deal with Bengals

By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for a $64.09 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. He said it includes a $31 million signing bonus.

Brown, a third-round pick by Baltimore in 2018, spent three seasons with the Ravens and the last two with the Chiefs.

He goes from protecting NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to blocking for Joe Burrow.

Brown began his career at right tackle and shifted to the left side in 2020. He’ll protect Burrow’s blindside in Cincinnati.

The Bengals lost to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game in January.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

