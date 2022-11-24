BreakingNews
Dayton firefighters respond to fire at tornado-damaged apartment complex
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Airport shut down briefly after driver goes through gate

news
44 minutes ago
Officials say a driver breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove onto the airfield, prompting a temporary shutdown of operations

CLEVELAND (AP) — A driver breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove onto the airfield, prompting a temporary shutdown of operations, officials said.

An airport spokesperson told TV stations that the vehicle went through the gate at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and went onto the airfield, damaging runway lights. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, the spokesperson said.

The airport said operations were temporarily put on hold “to maintain the highest level of safety and security.” Cleveland police apprehended the suspect, officials said.

Several flights heading to Cleveland were diverted to other airports during the shutdown, which lasted for about half an hour, officials said.

Drivers also crashed through fencing at the airport in February 2019 and again in July 2020, Cleveland.com reported.

In Other News
1
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle...
2
Former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County...
3
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
4
Court equips struggling Butler County veterans with tools for sobriety
5
Man who struck Clark County deputy with car before high-speed chase in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top