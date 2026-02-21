Ajayi puts up 24 in Butler's 80-75 win against Xavier

Led by Michael Ajayi's 24 points, the Butler Bulldogs defeated the Xavier Musketeers 80-75
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 24 points in Butler's 80-75 win against Xavier on Saturday.

Ajayi also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-13, 6-11 Big East Conference). Yohan Traore shot 5 of 5 from the field and 11 for 13 from the line to add 21 points. Finley Bizjack shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Tre Carroll led the Musketeers (13-14, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Malik Moore added 20 points for Xavier. Jovan Milicevic also had 10 points.

Butler went into the half ahead of Xavier 47-28. Ajayi put up 13 points in the half. Ajayi led Butler with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by 14 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporarily closed...
2
Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers
3
‘Black Lives as Subject Matter III’ exhibition open at Springfield...
4
Appeals court now weighing whether to end, extend TPS for Springfield...
5
Amount of fires in Cincinnati in 2026 is unprecedented, officials say