Ajayi puts up 24 in Butler's 80-75 win against Xavier

Tre Carroll led the Musketeers (13-14, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Malik Moore added 20 points for Xavier. Jovan Milicevic also had 10 points.

Butler went into the half ahead of Xavier 47-28. Ajayi put up 13 points in the half. Ajayi led Butler with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by 14 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.