Akindele scores 33 seconds in; Orlando City beats Cincinnati

Orlando City forward Nani (17) celebrates his goal against FC Cincinnati during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Orlando City forward Nani (17) celebrates his goal against FC Cincinnati during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored the fastest goal in club history and Orlando City beat Cincinnati 3-0 on Saturday night.

Akindele raced onto a giveaway by Cincinnati (0-1-2) in slipped a right-footed shot inside the post from the center of the area just 33 seconds into the game.

Luís Carlos (Nani) Almeida da Cunha, just outside the area, went left, circled back to the right and then cut back before ripping a left-footed shot into the net in the 19th minute. Júnior Urso scored in the 80th to make it 3-0.

Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 8-0.

Orlando City (1-2-2) outshot Cincinnati 22-7, including 5-0 on target.

Orlando City's Tesho Akindele (17) celebrates his goal with teammates during an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Orlando City's Tesho Akindele (17) celebrates his goal with teammates during an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Orlando City forward Nani (17) celebrates his score with Kyle Smith (24) during an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Orlando City forward Nani (17) celebrates his score with Kyle Smith (24) during an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

