Akron aims for 25th win this season in matchup against Buffalo

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -19.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Zips host the Buffalo.

The Zips have gone 15-0 in home games. Akron ranks fourth in college basketball with 18.2 assists per game led by Tavari Johnson averaging 3.9.

The Bulls are 4-13 in MAC play. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Tyson Dunn averaging 5.4.

Akron scores 83.9 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 80.7 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan Sabol is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Dunn is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.