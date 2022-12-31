Akron beats Concord 84-58

Freeman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Zips (8-5). Trendon Hankerson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Xavier Castaneda was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Lual Daniel Rahama led the way for the Mountain Lions with 21 points. JJ Harper added nine points and two steals for Concord. Amare Smith also had seven points.