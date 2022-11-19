dayton-daily-news logo
X

Akron-Buffalo game postponed indefinitely due to storm

news
31 minutes ago
The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region

CLEVELAND (AP) — The University at Buffalo's football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region.

Officials had considered pushing the game back from Saturday to Sunday. But Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said that option wasn't feasible.

"We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need,” Steinbrecher said Saturday in a statement.

A decision about possibly rescheduling the contest will be made next week, according to the MAC.

Buffalo (5-5, 4-2) sits third in the East Division and remains one win shy of becoming bowl eligible. Akron (1-9, 0-5) is last in the East.

Buffalo is scheduled to host Kent State in its regular-season finale next Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Credit: Carolyn Thompson

Credit: Carolyn Thompson

Credit: Carolyn Thompson

Credit: Carolyn Thompson

In Other News
1
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown...
2
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late
3
Middletown police asking homeless if they want help; local churches...
4
Clark County 911 center work continues
5
Miami University’s entrepreneurial program wins highest ranking in its...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top