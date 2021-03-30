Akron coach Groce agrees to contract extension thru 2026

Zips athletic director Larry Williams announced the agreement Tuesday with Groce, who just completed his fourth season at the school. Williams called Groce “a uniquely talented leader who has done and will continue to do a remarkable job.”

Groce is 70-49 overall since he was hired in 2017 by Akron after five seasons at Illinois. The Zips are 26-10 in the Mid-American Conference over the past two seasons.