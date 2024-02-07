Akron defeats Central Michigan 68-47

Led by Enrique Freeman's 17 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 68-47 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman and Greg Tribble each scored 17 points in Akron's 68-47 victory against Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

Freeman also contributed 15 rebounds for the Zips (18-5, 10-1 Mid-American Conference). Tribble shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Tavari Johnson finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Aidan Rubio finished with 12 points for the Chippewas (13-10, 8-3). Central Michigan also got 11 points and six rebounds from Jemal Davis. Derrick Butler also had eight points. The loss snapped the Chippewas' five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

