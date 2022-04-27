Akron extends coach John Groce's contract thru 2030 season

“He embodies Akron’s ongoing commitment to the total development of our student-athletes,” athletic director Charles Guthrie said Wednesday. "We are thankful to John and his family for all they’ve done over the past five seasons and we look forward to our program’s bright future under his leadership.”

Groce, who previously coached at Ohio and Illinois, has gone 94-59 since taking over Akron's program in 2017. The Zips are 63-25 overall and 40-16 in MAC play over the past three seasons under Groce.