Akron faces Toledo in MAC Championship game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Toledo meet in the MAC Championship.

The Zips' record in MAC games is 19-1, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Akron leads the MAC with 18.5 assists per game led by Tavari Johnson averaging 5.0.

The Rockets are 13-7 against MAC teams. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 7.3.

Akron scores 88.6 points, 12.1 more per game than the 76.5 Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Zips won 91-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Johnson led the Zips with 25 points, and Sonny Wilson led the Rockets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 20.3 points and five assists for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leroy Blyden Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 55.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.